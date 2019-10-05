Student Kidnaps Sister, demands N10m Ransom

The Taraba State Police Command on Friday arrested one Abdulbasit Umar, a 100 level student of Computer Science at the Adamawa State University, for allegedly kidnapping his six-year-old sister.

Police investigation reveals that Umar, 22, kidnapped his sister to force his father to cough out N10 million to enable him to travel abroad.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, David Misal, who paraded the suspect alongside two of his accomplices, Sadiq Sani, 21, and Abdullahi Habib, 27, said that the accomplices were “hired” by Umar to carry out the act.

The command also paraded 19 other persons suspected to be kidnappers and armed robbers, alleging that they were responsible for the spate of kidnappings and armed robbery in Gassol, Bali and other parts of Taraba State.

“Umar criminally conspired with other suspects and lured his sister into a car with registration no. MKF 67 JK Kaduna, and took her to Dove Hotel, Mayo-Dassa, where she was held captive.

“The suspects thereafter contacted the family and demanded for a ransom of N10 million, but later agreed to collect N4 million.

“While in the process of collecting the ransom at Wuro-Sambe in the outskirts of Jalingo, they were tracked and promptly arrested while the victim was rescued,” he said.

