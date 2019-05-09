 Student Dies after Liverpool’s Miraculous Champions League Comeback

Liverpool’s insane Champions League comeback against Barcelona had dire consequences in Nigeria after a student died shortly after the match.

The victim, a 200-level student of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ogun State, has died in a stampede that occurred after the rip-roaring match at Anfield.

It was gathered that the deceased, identified as Gbenga Olukoyi, was a first class student in the Architecture department, at Ibogun campus.

The stampede reportedly occurred at a viewing center after a student felt something crawling on his leg and, thinking it was a snake, raised a false alarm which made viewers took to their heels.

The rush to exit the viewing center led to the injury of over 40 students and the death of Olukoyi, who allegedly gave up the ghost after being rushed to a hospital where he was rejected due to the inability of those who took him there to make initial deposit.