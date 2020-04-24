Student Claims She Got Sacked After Contracting COVID-19 From Caroline Danjuma’s Son

A young Nigerian graduate, who claimed she worked as a domestic staff for Caroline Danjuma, has taken to social media to level a heavy accusation against the actress.

According to Oyindamola Alexander, she contracted the novel coronavirus from the actress’s son, Solomon, who was placed on isolation by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Things were going well with the household, until Oyindamola got fired and the actress allegedly began threatening her.

She said:

So even though I was depressed and almost suicidal after dealing with covid19 and also the maltreatment from Caroline danjuma. I was ready to settle for peace sake until she has been threatening me even after being discharged from isolation. Saying her son never had covid19 is the height of oppression and dehumanization on anyone. Knowing fully well I was exposed to her son who tested positive first. And the ncdc insisted we come for test. I will drop all my screenshot starting from while she was in isolation.

This is someone who I accepted to work with as a domestic staff because she promised to employ me in her company after seeing my resume and my potentials

But instead did all she could to relegate me and intimidate me to feel like a nobody while in her house.

I won’t choose to fall into depression rather I will speak until I’m heard.

See her posts:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

