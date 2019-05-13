Student Attempts Suicide on Live Video over Low JAMB Scores

A 22-year-old candidate of the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) attempted to commit suicide via a live stream on social media on Sunday night.

The student, Segun, who lives in Ijebu-Ode, had previously lamented scoring 167 in the recently concluded UTME.

And in the video, he could be seen drinking Sniper, a locally marketed insecticide that’s a very potent poison.

“This thing go sweet o0! You all should at least make this fun for me by 9 pm, please. Tune in and wish me luck,” he wrote in a tweet.

2015 – 189

2016 – 202

2017 – 233

It is now when People wants to send me to school that I will now score 167 in UTME? 167??!

LMFAO

Make I close eyes picks answers sef…Me?? 167?? Meanwhile, I will be teaching y'all how to make Tea with Sniper by 9pm live on twitter.. Tune in. https://t.co/4BnQvMkRhp — Product of Grace🧢 || Aburo omo iya Ologi.🇳🇬 (@TweetsOfSHEGUN) May 12, 2019

According to him, he had performed satisfactorily during previous attempts but had no sponsor.

Segun believed all was going to be well after Twitter users committed to sponsoring him through university only to check his result on Saturday and fall back into depression.

He was rushed to the hospital on Sunday night and efforts are ongoing to save his life.

Segun has been found, yet to respond to treatment but With God, he will survive this. — Dr. PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@thepamilerin) May 12, 2019

His attempted suicide has triggered reactions on Twitter, with many empathising with him…

Let’s put Segun in our prayers please. I’m devastated — Dr. PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@thepamilerin) May 12, 2019

God, I'm crying over someone I've never met personally. I don't deserve this. @thepamilerin don't deserve this at all — The Sherlock of PR (@dipo_smart) May 12, 2019

Just spoke to Pamilerin about Segun and he’s as devastated as anything. I pray Segun survives, I pray we all have the strength to surmount our challenges, I pray our fears and failures do not overtake us. Please pray for Segun’s recovery. This is not the time to pass judgement. — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@LifeOfRouvafe) May 12, 2019

For every heart and hand the typed towards segun recovery be used as point of contact to his healing.. Amen — Sheveron (@SSheveron) May 13, 2019