Student Attempts Suicide on Live Video over Low JAMB Scores

A 22-year-old candidate of the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) attempted to commit suicide via a live stream on social media on Sunday night.

The student, Segun, who lives in Ijebu-Ode, had previously lamented scoring 167 in the recently concluded UTME.

And in the video, he could be seen drinking Sniper, a locally marketed insecticide that’s a very potent poison.

“This thing go sweet o0! You all should at least make this fun for me by 9 pm, please. Tune in and wish me luck,” he wrote in a tweet.

According to him, he had performed satisfactorily during previous attempts but had no sponsor.

Segun believed all was going to be well after Twitter users committed to sponsoring him through university only to check his result on Saturday and fall back into depression.

He was rushed to the hospital on Sunday night and efforts are ongoing to save his life.

His attempted suicide has triggered reactions on Twitter, with many empathising with him…

