Student arrested for creating ex-President Jonathan’s parody account, freed

Olusola Babatunde, the final year student of Ladoke Akintola University and social media influencer who was arrested for creating a parody Twitter account of ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan has been released after spending 82 days in detention.

This was disclosed by Convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore on his Twitter account.

He tweeted;

#FreeShola has just been released from @PoliceNG detention in Abuja after more than 2 months for creating a parody account in the name of ex-President @GEJonathan, the former Pres. has also agreed to discontinue the bogus criminal trial. G-thanks to all! #RevolutionNow

Recounting his experience while in detention, Olusola said;

 “There was no social distancing in detention. I guess the people in the cells are exceptional. It is like COVID-19 doesn’t infect them and this is despite the fact that new suspects are brought in every day without testing.

“However, we had an incident just once. There was a Chinese man who was a gold miner who fell ill. He was taken to a hospital and tested positive for COVID-19, so he was hurriedly released.

“He was in the Force Intelligence Bureau department so only the suspects in that cell were tested. We were all at risk of getting infected with COVID-19.

“It wasn’t easy. I spent 82 days in detention, and I was transferred to three different cells. I wore the same clothes for 82 days.”

The student who expressed disappointment that he was arrested despite being one of Goodluck Jonathan’s biggest supporters, added;

“The funny thing is that I even tweeted good things about Goodluck Jonathan a few weeks before my arrest. I said Jonathan’s administration was better than that of the current president. So, I was shocked but this is Nigeria.”

