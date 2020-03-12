Strongman – Pilolo (Feat KelvynBoy) [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

Ghanaian rapper Strongman has once again joined forces with KelvynBoy for yet another banger dubbed Pilolo; Production by Nixie.

After gracing the music industry with an awesome song Crazy for you, the two showed came together on this beautiful AfroBeats song which is a confession of love after a painful breakup where Strongman with his wittiness great lyricism narrates the story.

KelvynBoy revealed his vocal prowess again on Pilolo with a romantic tone singing his heart into the hearts of all overs.

Shot by award winning video director Prince Dovlo, the video sees Strongman and KelvynBoy singing their heart with a cameo by African mermaid Sister Derby.

Watch below: