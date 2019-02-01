Strike: FG, ASUU Adjourn Meeting Till Thursday

The meeting between the Federal Government and the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has been adjourned till Thursday (February 7, 2019).

Friday’s meeting comes as government makes frantic efforts to resolve the industrial action which has lingered for almost three months.

University lecturers proceeded on strike on November 4, 2018, in protest of what they described as poor welfare, funding of universities and other demands.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the meeting, the Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige as well as the ASUU President Biodun Ogunyemi both noted that they are making progress to reopen public universities.

They however declined to give any specific details, stating that there will be a press briefing after next Thursday’s meeting.

