Streets are named after thieves – Sowore lashes out at Buhari

Pro-democracy activist and Convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, Human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has hit out at the federal government for naming of public buildings/structures after politicians.

His post on social media comes after the President approved the naming of some Railway Stations after prominent politicians and citizens in the south-west geopolitical zone.

Sowore who did not mention names in his post, lamented the fact that everywhere you turn in Nigeria, “a street had been named after a thief, a boulevard for a coward, an army barrack bequeathed to a murderer, an airport for a Génocidaire, a magnificent building for a judge who perverted justice.”

The publisher of SaharaReporters then asked, “when are we toppling these statues?” in a clear reference to the toppling of statues across the globe over the #BlackLivesMatter protests.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier Monday approved the naming of Apapa station after Tinubu; Agege station named after Babatunde Raji Fashola; Kajola station named after Prof.Yemi Osinbajo, among others.

