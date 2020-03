Drake has dropped two new tracks, “When to Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle.” This surprise songs arrived on surprise Saturday night, and fans are pleased with this.

The rapper recently released two singles with Future, hinting at a possible followup LP to their 2015 collaboration What a Time to Be Alive. “Life Is Good” came first in mid-January, and they followed it with “Desires” a few days later.

Now, he has dropped these new tracks.

Listen below: