Stray bullet hits schoolgirl as police, Okada riders clash in Lagos [Video]

In the aftermath of the ban on commercial motorcycles in Lagos State, a schoolgirl reportedly lost her life after being hit by a stray bullet as policemen tried to disperse protesters.

It is alleged that a stray bullet hit the schoolgirl as the protesting bike riders lit bonfires and clashed with police and task force over the ban in Aboru, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos.

Mayhem broke out in the wee hours of Wednesday, in Iyana-Ipaja area of the state when dealers of motorcycles, riders and miscreants, known as “Area Boys,” engaged the police in a violent confrontation over enforcement of the recent ban by the state government.

The situation which led to commotion and destruction of properties was said to have started around 8.am, causing a traffic jam as motorists were caught in the clash.

Sahara Reporters writes that the police were firing life bullets to disperse the commercial motorcycle operators, who are insisting on resuming operations on the road despite a ban on their activities by the Lagos State Government.

It was in the process that the unfortunate schoolgirl caught a bullet.

Meanwhile, the state government maintained that the decision to ban Okadas and tricycles is irreversible.

