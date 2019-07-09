‘Stranger Things 3’ Breaks Netflix Viewership Record

Everyone is talking about ‘Stranger Things 3’ and now Netflix has announced that the original show has broken a record, THR is reporting.

Netflix noted that 40.7 million member accounts have watched at least part of Stranger Things‘ third season. (Netflix counts a “view” as a member account having watched 70 percent of one episode of a series or 70 percent of a film.) And this is the fastest a Netflix original has ever accumulated such a large audience, according to the streamer.

Netflix also says 18.2 million member households have already finished the eight-episode season. And as usual, the streamer is not releasing data on the total number of viewers or average audience for a given episode.

This comes two years after Nielsen released some data on Stranger Things 2, saying an average of 8.8 million viewers in the U.S. alone had watched the full season within three days of release.

Netflix has about 149 million global subscribers as of the first quarter of this year.

