‘Stranger Things 3’ Breaks Netflix Viewership Record

Everyone is talking about ‘Stranger Things 3’ and now Netflix has announced that the original show has broken a record, THR is reporting.

The streaming giant’s latest data report shows the series has been viewed in more member households after four days than any other Netflix original. And this cemented its status as one of Netflix’s biggest shows in previous seasons.

Netflix also says 18.2 million member households have already finished the eight-episode season. And as usual, the streamer is not releasing data on the total number of viewers or average audience for a given episode.

This comes two years after Nielsen released some data on Stranger Things 2, saying an average of 8.8 million viewers in the U.S. alone had watched the full season within three days of release.

Netflix has about 149 million global subscribers as of the first quarter of this year.