Stormzy Publishes Chelsea Kwakye and Ore Ogunbiyi’s Book, ‘Taking Up Space’

Congratulations to Chelsea Kwakye and Ore Ogunbiyi whose nonfiction book, “Taking Up Space – The Black Girl’s Manifesto for Change” has just been published by British singer Stormzy’s Merky Books.

The singer took to his Instagram recently to pay tributes to the authors, while also giving fans insight into what the book by the Cambridge graduates is all about.

“This is one of the most brave, brilliant, bold, important, well-needed, exceptional books in recent British literature history and I say that with my CHEST!” said the singer, adding, “Chelsea and Ore both just graduated from Cambridge University and wrote Taking Up Space as a manifesto for change tackling every intricate issue that sounds race in life before and after university.”

He continued, “But it’s not your typical story of the trials and tribulations of being black in all white institution – it BRILLIANTLY discusses and addresses the most intricate parts of being a minority…the details that we so often feel but don’t quite know how to word or articulate and these 2 geniuses have done it incredibly.”

Read his post below: