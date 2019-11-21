Stormzy ft. Burna Boy X Ed Sheeran Theatrical Poster is Here

Burna Boy has revealed the tehatrical poster for Stormzy’s new single, Own It featuring Burna himself and Ed Sheeran.

And this comes after the British grime rapper shared the details about his much-anticipated second album titled “Heavy is the Head”, which will be released on December 13.

Check out the poster and the teaser below:

Damn!! Stormzy x Ed Sheeran x Burna Boy!!!!

This shit is going to do mad streammmssss fr😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/5SLdrETBMx — B L G 👻🇳🇬🌠 (@_desire_blessyn) November 21, 2019