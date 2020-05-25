Stormi Webster and Chicago West Are The Cutest Besties Ever

Tofunmi OluwashinaLifeStyleNo Comment on Stormi Webster and Chicago West Are The Cutest Besties Ever

Stormi Webster and Chicago West are raising the BFF bar very high.

The 2-year-old cousins who are offsprings of billionaire beauty entrepreneur, Kylie Jenner and businesswoman sister, Kim Kardashian are the cutest ever.

Paying compliment to Stormi, Chicago said that she liked her cousin’s hair and the former replied with thanks while the duo were in a stroller; laughing and chatting together.

“These two”, Jenner captioned the video of the adorable tots.

These new generation Kar-Jenners are growing up to be really supportive of each other as well as courteous.

See adorable video.

View this post on Instagram

THESE TWO 😍🤍

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

,

Related Posts

Neighbours call for arrest of Burna Boy over loud music

May 24, 2020

Kim Kardashian Celebrates After Hitting 65 Million Twitter Followers

May 24, 2020

Kerry Washington Celebrates Dad on His 80th Birthday: “He’s the Greatest!”

May 24, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *