Storm Reid Joins Idris Elba in ‘The Suicide Squad’

THR is reporting that Storm Reid is joining the heavy-hitting cast of Warner Bros.’ The Suicide Squad.

The actress who starred in A Wrinkle in Time and now appears on HBO’s Euphoria will play the daughter of Elba’s character.

Meanwhile, the project is gearing up for a September start, with an Atlanta shooting location being eyed. James Gunn is directing the film, which is a follow-up to the 2016 feature based on the DC Comics anti-heroes.

This project will star Idris Elba, John Cena, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, and Viola Davis.

