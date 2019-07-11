Storm Reid Joins Idris Elba in ‘The Suicide Squad’

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on Storm Reid Joins Idris Elba in ‘The Suicide Squad’

THR is reporting that Storm Reid is joining the heavy-hitting cast of Warner Bros.’ The Suicide Squad.

The actress who starred in A Wrinkle in Time and now appears on HBO’s Euphoria will play the daughter of Elba’s character.

Meanwhile, the project is gearing up for a September start, with an Atlanta shooting location being eyed. James Gunn is directing the film, which is a follow-up to the 2016 feature based on the DC Comics anti-heroes.

This project will star Idris Elba, John Cena, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, and Viola Davis.

We can’t wait!

