Stop using my name for fraud – Peter Obi warns

Vice Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has warned internet fraudsters to desist from using his name, pictures or any representation of his person and brand, to defraud unsuspecting individuals.

In a statement on Sunday signed by Obi’s Special Adviser, Barr Valentine Obienyem, Obi warned that several security agencies had been notified ‘about fraudsters registering Facebook and other social media platform accounts in the name of Mr. Peter Obi’ and they have begun to track such individuals.

The former Anambra governor who noted that such criminal and fraudsters were riding on his integrity and reputation to defraud unsuspecting individuals, called on the public to disregard and ignore any person, group or association advertising any manner of empowerment scheme and requesting for people’s bank account details.

“The other day some of the fraudsters were apprehended and on being questioned, disclosed they love using Obi’s name because people believe and trust his name and are easily persuaded that if he said he would do anything that he would most likely do it”, Obi said.

Obi encouraged the good people of Nigeria to go about their lawful activities and always report criminals to security agencies.