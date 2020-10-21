‘Stop the violent crackdown on Protesters’ – US presidential hopeful Biden tells Buhari

Democratic presidential candidate in the US election, Joe Biden, says the U.S. must stand with Nigerians “who are peacefully demonstrating for police reform and seeking an end to corruption in their democracy.”

“My heart goes out to all those who have lost a loved one in the violence,” Biden said in a statement made available on his official campaign website.

The statement came shortly after security agents allegedly opened fire on protesters on Tuesday night in Lagos, triggering outrage on social media and global condemnation.

Biden encouraged the Nigerian government to engage in a good-faith dialogue to address the “long-standing grievances and work together for a more just and inclusive Nigeria.”

“I urge President Buhari and the Nigerian military to cease the violent crackdown on protesters in Nigeria, which has already resulted in several deaths,” Biden said.

The actual number of casualties and deaths from the incident on Tuesday night, in Lagos, is still unknown, even as violence spiralled into other major cities in the country.

