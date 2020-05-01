Stop playing politics with COVID-19 – Wike blasts FG

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has accused the Federal Government of playing politics with the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19).

Wike also attributed most of the new COVID-19 in the state to sabotage by security agencies and some oil firms.

Speaking at two different events in Port Harcourt, the governor said it was unfortunate that the Federal Government was supporting Lagos, Ogun and Kano to tackle the pandemic virus without paying attention to his state.

“The nation does not need the nature of politics being played by the Federal Government and her agencies at this time when coronavirus is ravaging the world,” Wike said when received the new Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Joseph Mukan, at the Government House.

“There must be a collaboration to fight the Coronavirus pandemic. NCDC (National Centre for Disease Control) is building laboratories in Lagos, Ogun and Kano, without building in Rivers State.

“This is a state that is exposed to several foreign and local visitors with no single federal intervention.

“When oil companies write to change crew, we insist on knowing their Coronavirus status. If they continue to politicise COVID-19, Nigeria will suffer it” he added.

The governor recalled that when he demanded support from the Federal Government, many people called for his head.

“But, the Northern governors and the Kano State Government has demanded for assistance. Initially, the Kano State Governor (Abdullahi Ganduje) criticised the Federal Government over lack of support. When the support came, he (Ganduje) said the Federal Government is doing well. If they also support Rivers State, we will also commend them,” he said.

Also at the inauguration of the state Taskforce on Border Closure, the governor said his administration found out that security agencies allowed new COVID-19 carriers into the state without subjecting them to mandatory health checks.

“We will not relax because if coronavirus escalates in this state, we will not get any form of support. Most of these oil companies also sabotage us. One of the cases at the state treatment centre is an oil worker who came from the rig.

”He tested positive and now our health workers are tracing all his contacts to check the spread,” he said.

He described the fight against Coronavirus as a non-conventional war, and tasked task force members to fight like it was a battle for their lives.

