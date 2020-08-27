‘Stop Passing Hurtful Comments, Sunmbo Adeoye Says as She Shares Experience of Childbirth Delay

Adesunmbo Adeoye, wife of popular Lagos pastor, David Adeoye has advised people to quit with the hurtful comments to people experiencing delay in childbirth.

The events planner revealed that many people have no idea what these women go through behind closed doors, hence it is unfair to pass insensitive comments.

Recounting her own experience, Sunmbo Adeoye revealed that before she welcomed her first child with her pastor husband, some people would implore her to ‘stop doing sisi eko’ and please give her pastor husband a child, even go as far as say they were pleading with her on the issue.

She revealed that they had no idea about the years she cried behind closed doors on the matter as she was struggling herself.

She expressed gratitude to God that her babies are finally here and urged folks to not be the reason for causing another person distress.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

