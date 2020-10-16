Stop Making Funny #EndSARS Skits- Abayomi Alvin to Comedians

Nollywood’s hearthrob, Abayomi Alvin has urged comedians and skit makers to quit making funny #EndSARS skits given the seriousness of the movement.

The actor took to his Instagram page to post the message, pointing out that people are risking their lives everyday for the cause not forgetting those who have lost their lives too.

Abayomi Alvin went on to say that if these skits makers cannot make anything meaningful with the movement, they could do well to leave it alone.

“We mustn’t male everything funny or try to trend everything”, he concluded.

