‘Stop Fighting the Government with Emotions’ – Caroline Hutchings Urges Youths

Caroline Hutchings has advised the Nigerian youths to quit using emotions in their fight for a better Nigeria.

The actress and business woman, reacting to the news of the curfew imposed in Lagos and Edo States, noted that it’s time to re-strategise as emotions running high will serve no purpose for the end goal.

She noted that emotions will only show weakness and allow the government find loopholes that can be exploited to their advantage.

Caroline Hutchings noted that this fight is panning out to be a chess game and the Nigerian youths must win.

