‘Stop Bandits Before They Kill Us All’ – Aisha Buhari

Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has called on security agencies to end banditry and other forms of insecurity in the country.

Speaking on Saturday while distributing relief materials to “over 25,000″ victims of attacks in Katsina state, Mrs Buhari charged well-meaning Nigerians to speak against things that are going wrong in the country.

“The security agents should either assist to take action or allow the situation continue until bandits finish killing our people,” she said.

“We are not supposed to be here giving rice, milk and others items to victims of an incident during Ramadan period. We should not keep quiet while things are happening, thinking that if something happens, today it will not happen tomorrow.

“What happened today will happen tomorrow, it will also happen next tomorrow if we are silent. It is compulsory to speak the truth, it is not proper for us to give highest number of votes during the general election and allow bandits continue killing people and keep quiet. We must speak on whatever is going wrong in the country.”

The wife of the president said apart from herself, wives of the former governors of Nasarawa, Bayelsa, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom contributed to the donations.

Aminu Abdulmumini, district head of Katsina, thanked the president’s wife for the gesture.

He called on the government to intensify efforts toward addressing the menace.

“These people need assistance, but they want the government to address the situation to enable them continue with their normal life,” he said.

“Almost on daily basis, we hear sound of Nigerian Air Force fighter jets, yet, bandits are killing people, we don’t know what is happening.”