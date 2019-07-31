Stop Acting as a ‘Shadow President’ – APC Warns Atiku

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned Atiku Abubakar to watch the way he issues public statements as though he is the president.

Atiku, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who lost to President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election, has consistently made comments over matters that concern the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC spokesman, said Atiku might be committing an offence which is tantamount to felony, and the government will not hesitate in taking decisive actions.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) strongly condemns the 2019 presidential candidate of the opposition’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who has now made it a pastime to make public statements on issues, which constitutionally should be reserved for the duly elected head of government or his designees,” the statement read.

“As a party, we would have thought that Alh. Atiku who in the past occupied such high office as the country’s vice president would clearly understand the workings of government, particularly as it bothers on national security, foreign policy and our international engagement. We have noted Alh. Atiku’s incessant habits of releasing statements on public issues as if he were an alternative President of this country and with a clear intention to undermine President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC-led government.

“In recent times, Alh. Atiku has demonstrated lack of regard for the sovereignty of the office of the President and Nigerian government through condescending statements. He has made several of such statements regarding the activities of the Nigerian military, issues of national security, and international relations.

“We reiterate that Alh. Atiku has lost the 2019 presidential election and it would be unhelpful to him to continue to make a mockery of our country. We expect Alh. Atiku to quickly address himself to the stark reality of his loss and move on. Our laws are clear on all acts of criminalities, in this case, a clear case of felony. Nigerians expect that the enforcement of relevant laws should apply to every Nigerian, irrespective of class and status. This government would not be found wanting where it is required to take decisive actions.”

APC said it noted with serious concern that Atiku has been throwing himself around as a shadow president of Nigeria, something the party said “borders on felony and makes him a patent impostor”.

“There can only be one democratically elected and legitimate government at a time in this country. That clearly is the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. It is important to remind Alh. Atiku that issues of national security, foreign policy and international engagements are not matters to be exploited to achieve mischievous political ends,” the party added.