Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale Resolve Differences After VGMA Scuffle

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale Resolve Differences After VGMA Scuffle

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale are friends again.

Ghana Web reports that the duo met on Wednesday to make peace after the gun-pulling incident at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, where Stonebwoy reportedly pulled out a gun on Shatta Wale after bragging about winning.

Yesterday, the Shatta Wale shared their photo with a caption that said, “Unity is strength, Love is the key to many doors, Brotherhood is Loyalty, Peace is Freedom .. My brother and I got a great vision for Ghana music and we taking it to the world .. @stonebwoyb.”

And Stonebwoy reciprocated with a post of his own, saying, “IF it be Possible As Far It Depends On You, Live Peaceably With All Men.. Romans 12:18.”

,

Related Posts

R. Kelly Slammed With 11 More Serious Sexual Assault Charges

May 31, 2019

Chris Attoh Named a Suspect in His Wife, Bettie Jennifer’s Murder– Report

May 31, 2019

Regina Daniels Addresses Man Who Claims to Be Her Dad: “I Don’t Have a Father.’

May 31, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *