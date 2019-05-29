StolenMandate: Reactions as Buhari Becomes First President Not to Deliver Inauguration Address

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday set a bizarre record by being the first democratically elected leader in the history of Nigeria not to deliver an inauguration speech.

The President and his deputy, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, both took the oath of office between 10 and 11 am on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Eagle Square Abuja.

This is a massive shift from the norm that has seen successive leaders address the nation of their plans and issue reassurances.

After he became the first man to beat an incumbent president in 2015, Buhari thanked Nigerians for making history and delivered the memorable speech, ‘I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody’.

However, upon his swearing-in on May 29, 2019, Buhari merely took the oaths of office and allegiance, inspected the guards brigade, jumped into his convoy and left.

His rather hasty, slipshod performance at the inauguration and the generally sombre atmosphere have led many to draw a nexus with the disputed poll.

Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the presidential election, is presently at the tribunal hoping to have the result upturned.

This is a hope he apparently shares with many Nigerians, who have taken to twitter to voice their opposition to today’s swearing-in with the hashtag #StolenMandate.

Here are some interesting tweets on the matter…

First May-29 without Inaugural speech! First time ever in the history of Nigeria! This is to tell U that @MBuhari isn't confident on his leadership & his so called "RE-ELECTION" He has it on mind that he's a product of #StolenMandate & definitely #AtikuIsComing to retrieve it✌️ — Kabiru Garba🔴 (@Engrkabir1) May 29, 2019

People expected buhari to give an inaugural speech, how can he give what he doesn't have. His only achievement is making us worse off than he met us. It would have been an over the bar speech.#StolenMandate — Ogbuefi Okafor🇳🇬 (@MistaChika) May 29, 2019

Buhari and his handlers by this #NoSpeech at his inauguration just showed two things: he doesn't care a hoot about us; he is outright lazy and can't undertake any mental task. #NeverAgain #StolenMandate — #RIPDemocracy (@ENGEE7) May 29, 2019

Buhari's second swearing in today will be the shortest presidential rule in Nigeria's history. An #StolenMandate will not stand the test in court. The day draws nearer #AtikuIsComing pic.twitter.com/hJCmIkGTk3 — Amòye Àgbà (@ojogbonagba) May 29, 2019

We have never witnessed presidential inauguration that people are so uninterested like what is happening today, this is because everyone knows is a #StolenMandate — Hamma (@HAHayatu) May 29, 2019

They say a thief is a thief whether he steals a Diamond or Cucumber,

They say Stealing and Lying are next door neighbors. Buhari's case is however bad as he neither mustered courage nor found strength to tell his lies in presidential speech to cover theft. Shame! #StolenMandate — Adiela Nwosu💞 🔴 (@PrettieAdiela) May 29, 2019

All over Nigeria today, the mood is so pensive that even the skies weep for Nigeria. But there is hope for Nigeria, as Buhari and his clowns celebrate their totalitarian dictatorship today, @Atiku's #StolenMandate will be recovered soon. pic.twitter.com/WlQrti3wk7 — PantoKrato (@lucidator) May 29, 2019

A cursory glance at the petition filed by @atiku at the PEPT will show you how Buhari's #StolenMandate was achieved. For example, Borno State. Total number of accredited voters on INEC's Form EC8A: 383,229

Total votes cast: 372,334

Official result declared by

INEC: 919,786 — Callings (@CollinsUma) May 29, 2019

The biggest disappointment in Nigeria Democratic history is Buhari, not just because of the 2019/#StolenMandate but also for dismal performance in every sphere — Hamma (@HAHayatu) May 29, 2019