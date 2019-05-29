#StolenMandate: Reactions as Buhari Becomes First President Not to Deliver Inauguration Address

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on #StolenMandate: Reactions as Buhari Becomes First President Not to Deliver Inauguration Address

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday set a bizarre record by being the first democratically elected leader in the history of Nigeria not to deliver an inauguration speech.

The President and his deputy, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, both took the oath of office between 10 and 11 am on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Eagle Square Abuja.

This is a massive shift from the norm that has seen successive leaders address the nation of their plans and issue reassurances.

After he became the first man to beat an incumbent president in 2015, Buhari thanked Nigerians for making history and delivered the memorable speech, ‘I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody’.

However, upon his swearing-in on May 29, 2019, Buhari merely took the oaths of office and allegiance, inspected the guards brigade, jumped into his convoy and left.

His rather hasty, slipshod performance at the inauguration and the generally sombre atmosphere have led many to draw a nexus with the disputed poll.

Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the presidential election, is presently at the tribunal hoping to have the result upturned.

This is a hope he apparently shares with many Nigerians, who have taken to twitter to voice their opposition to today’s swearing-in with the hashtag #StolenMandate.

Here are some interesting tweets on the matter…

,

Related Posts

Photo Story: Sanwo-Olu Sworn in as Governor of Lagos

May 29, 2019

‘Why I’m Absent at Sanwo-Olu’s Swearing-In’ – Ambode

May 29, 2019

Breaking: Buhari Sworn in to Office for Second Term

May 29, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *