Stevie Wonder will be having major surgery this September.

The legendary singer-songwriter revealed this during a concert in London on Saturday, saying, “So what’s gonna happen is this, I’m going to have surgery, I’m going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year. I’m all good, I’m all good, I’m all good. I have a donor, it’s all good,” Wonder said.

He continued, “I want you to know I came here to give you my love and to thank you for your love. You ain’t gotta hear no rumors about nothing, I told you what’s up. I’m good. All right?”

This comes days after the Detroit Free Press reported that Wonder had been battling “a serious but manageable health issue” and has been touring overseas with a medical team.