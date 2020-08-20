Stevie J Reveals Massive Tattoo of Faith Evans

Stevie J is spotting new ink and it’s of none other than his wife, Faith Evans .

The Love and Hiphop royalty and producer, showed off a massive tattoo of his wife’s face on his abdomen on social media.

The pair who have had their relationship ups and downs with Faith Evans getting arrested over an incident of domestic violence in their home some weeks back, seem to have worked out their differences and are now enjoying marital bliss.

Must be nice for Faith Evans to see Stevie J totting her whole face on his body.

