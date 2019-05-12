Steve Harvey’s Talk Show Canceled By NBC

Steve Harvey’s talk show, Steve, will no longer be distributed by NBC.

The famous talk show reportedly has run its course, and this comes shortly after Harvey taped the season finale of Steve, anonymous sources told the Hollywood Reporter.

Apparently, no other markets are looking to pick up the show on their own, and this means that Harvey’s daytime celebrity-fueled talk show is coming to a quiet end.

And this comes after NBC shared earlier plans to giving Harvey’s time slot over to Kelly Clarkson’s new talk show. And this seemingly is because Steve’s ratings consistently fell to the point that the show is no longer pulling in 2 million viewers per episode.

We can’t wait to see how this eventually pans out for him.