Steve Harvey’s Stepdaughter Lori Arrested After Hit-and-Run Accident

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Steve Harvey’s Stepdaughter Lori Arrested After Hit-and-Run Accident

CNN is reporting that Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter Lori was arrested over the weekend after a single-vehicle car accident in Beverly Hills.

According to the outlet, the model received a misdemeanor hit-and-run citation for allegedly hitting a parked vehicle around 9 p.m. Sunday and then leaving the scene.

She reportedly was stopped and the cited shortly thereafter, police said. However, the details on the make and model of her car or where exactly this happened in Beverly Hills had yet to be released as at press time.

Related Posts

Interpol Allegedly Whisk Away Dubai-Based Businessman, Mompha

October 22, 2019

Gucci Mane Threatens DJ Envy in Response to Claims He’s Banned from The Breakfast Club

October 22, 2019

Bobrisky Exposes the Man Who Bashed Her Car After a Vicious Street Fight

October 22, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *