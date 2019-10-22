Steve Harvey’s Stepdaughter Lori Arrested After Hit-and-Run Accident

CNN is reporting that Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter Lori was arrested over the weekend after a single-vehicle car accident in Beverly Hills.

According to the outlet, the model received a misdemeanor hit-and-run citation for allegedly hitting a parked vehicle around 9 p.m. Sunday and then leaving the scene.

She reportedly was stopped and the cited shortly thereafter, police said. However, the details on the make and model of her car or where exactly this happened in Beverly Hills had yet to be released as at press time.