Sterling overtakes Ronaldo on EPL goal chat

Raheem Sterling netted his 85th Premier League goal on Tuesday, moving past Cristiano Ronaldo in the Premier League’s all-time goalscorer standings.

Sterling opened the scoring for Manchester City after 31 minutes against Watford and struck again before half-time to send Pep Guardiola’s charges into the break 2-0 up at the Vicarage Stadium.

The 25-year-old now has 19 for the 2019/20 Premier League season, putting him level with Liverpool marksman Mohamed Salah and a single goal behind Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who in turn trails current league top scorer Jamie Vardy, who boasts 23 strikes to date.

Tuesday’s double marked his 84th and 85th league goals, which means he has now surpassed Ronaldo’s United mark.

He is now tied with Eden Hazard, who also netted 85 times during his time at Chelsea.

