Sterling K. Brown, Viola Davis, & More Honoured by African-American Film Critics Association

The African-American Film Critics Association held its second annual TV honours on Saturday morning.

Some of the honourees included Sterling K. Brown, and William Jackson Harper, and Viola Davis.

Per THR, the first award, best animated series, was presented by Matthew A. Cherry to Apple TV+’s Central Park and was accepted by voice stars Leslie Odom and Josh Gad, who said, “There’s no award I and the entire creative team of Central Park could be honored to receive.”

Niles Fitch presented the best YA series to Mindy Kaling, Lang Fisher and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who declared, “We can hopefully break down more stereotypes in Hollywood to make sure more stories are told.”

Viola Davis won the best actress prize for her work on the final season of ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder.

Check out the other stars who were honoured at the event.

