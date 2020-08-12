Sterling K. Brown Talks About Seeing Himself On Screen: “It Validates Your Life”

Sterling K. Brown sat down with Trevor Noah to talk about his role in This is Us, his Emmy nominations, and why representation really matters.

“One thing I’ve always enjoyed about This is Us,” said Noah, per THR, “[is] it’s an interesting look at how much people can love each other and know each other but still not know fully about each other, you know? You play a character where you’re part of a family where, even though you share so many things, there’s still something that separates you and that is the color of your skin.”

He asked Brown if there is certain storytelling methods that the show utilizes to help people empathize with those who have different skin colors “without making them feel like they’re blamed as opposed to the system being highlighted.”

Brown replied, “I would hope so. Randall Pearson, just like his brother and sister and mother and father is a human being first and foremost, right, and I think so much of the power of media is that people learn through exposure, whether it’s through travel, whether it’s through books, whether it’s through the representation of people they see on screen.”

Brown further added that while the demographic of the show is vast, it’s about 80 percent white, “and so there’s opportunities I have to make conversations with people who may not have those conversations with people that looks like me, and by virtue of them seeing me in their home 18 times a week, they can say, like, ‘that’s dude Randall, he’s just like me. He loves his kids, he loves his wife. I understand part of his struggle even if I don’t understand the totality of it.’ So hopefully the next time they see me, or anybody that looks like me, they can lean in rather than step away.”

Brown further spoke about the organization One Million Truths, and described it as “an initiative for Black folks in America to share their experiences with racism.”

He added:

“I think it’s a centralized way for Black folks to see other people’s stories and for allies who are interested to see that the experiences that their friends have told them about are not a one-off, that it’s not just something that happened in an isolated incident, that these isolated incidents are happening over and over again all over the country. Maybe by having one place where people can go and see, like, ‘oh life for Black people in this country is not the same as it is for me.’ Right, and then there’s a development of empathy and hopefully a wave of support that we can ride right now to make some real change to systemic racism in this country.”

About growing up in Missouri, Brown said:

“There is this really sort of profound experience that you have as a young Black man in a predominantly white institution of learning.” He added that during his education, he would be “one raisin” or “one of a few raisins” in the sun. Every time Black History Month came around, he said everybody would look toward him. “You feel this sort of defensiveness; how do you show the repercussions that transpired in the past are still reverberating in the present?”

And he said a lot more.

See their video below:

