Sterling K. Brown Receives NAB Television Chairman’s Award

Congratulations to Sterling K. Brown!

The Emmy and Golden Globe winner has been awarded the Television Chairman’s Award on Tuesday at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show in Las Vegas.

According to THR, Brown talked about his intention to use the platform he has been given in positive ways during his acceptance speech, saying, “‘People are watching you.’ This was a constant refrain from my mother, reminding me that actions have ramifications. How I represent myself mattered. Now more that ever, my mother’s mantra echos in my mind.”

He continued, “It’s a wonderful privilege and enormous responsibility to be seen on network television, because now I have what people refer to as a platform. People aren’t just watching, they want to hear what I have to say, which has begged the question, what do I want to say?

He added, “Whether with my acting or as producer with my new production company Indian Meadows, or with any charitable organization I choose to partner with, or whether I’m home with family and friends, my hope is to entertain, educate and edify. If I can make people laugh, encourage to them to think, and inspire them to be a better version of themselves, I consider myself blessed to live a life worth living.”

He then thanked the broadcasters for “what you do to improve the lives of your viewers and listeners every day.”