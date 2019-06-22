Stephen Curry Turned Down Cameo in ‘Space Jam 2’

The New York Times is reporting that Steph Curry turned down an opportunity to star in “Space Jam 2.”

According to the media house, the film which is in the sequel to the 1996 Michael Jordan alien-basketball pic, may have LeBron James, but it continues to have trouble recruiting other NBA All-Stars.

In addition to Curry, James Harden and Kevin Durant were also unlikely to star.

And speaking with Times NBA reporter Sopan Deb, Curry explained he couldn’t appear in the Warner Bros. film due to scheduling issues. “I know LeBron and Ryan Coogler are going to be doing amazing things. It’s going to be awesome,” Curry said. “Part of it was in terms of things that I had going on. It was just the timing, to be honest. Not being able to commit. And I know Ryan really well. We had a lot of conversations about it.”

Curry noted that Coogler, an Oakland, Calif. native, was a “die-hard” Warriors fan. “He’s at every playoff game,” he said. He added, “Obviously, that’s hard to turn down. The guy does amazing work.”

Space Jam is set for a 2021 release date.