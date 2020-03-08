Stephen Curry Diagnosed With Flu & Has No Risk for Coronavirus

Stephen Curry will not play against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday after being diagnosed with the seasonal flu, and his team Golden State Warriors have clarified that he has “no specific risk factors for COVID-19.”

“He has the seasonal flu,” the statement stated.

“I was with Steph [on Friday] in practice and also in Oakland yesterday afternoon, and he was fine,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said before the game, per ESPN. “So he woke up this morning feeling sick. I know his young son was sick for a couple of days, so he probably got it from his son, but our doctors checked him out, and it is the basic flu.”

Curry’s latest setback reporteldy stunts the momentum the Warriors were hoping to build after he returned to the lineup. Kerr noted that growing fear surrounding the coronavirus was something he and his team have talked about together in recent days.

“It’s absolutely a concern,” Kerr said. “Like everybody else, I’m reading about it. It’s something that our players and I have all talked about. We had our team doctor come in and address us a few days ago. So I’m no expert; I’m just like everybody else, just trying to learn about it. And it’s a concern, but we’re doing our job to come in and get ready for the game and play the game, and the league will tell us what will be next.”

