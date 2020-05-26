Stephanie Linus Launches “Hygiene First – My New Habit” Campaign

Stephanie Linus has launched a new campaign which focuses on the importance of hygiene and a good lifestyle among Nigerians.

Per the actress, this campaign is necessary, especially with the ongoing pandemic that has shown people the importance of caring for their bodies and dispose their wastes, and she hopes that this campaign will also influence the manner with which even hospitals are managed in Nigeria.

She said this in her logline:

The “Hygiene First – My New Habit” campaign is an initiative of the Extended Hands Foundation. www.myextendedhands.org As people and nations around the world grapple with the new reality of Coronavirus Disease (COVID 19), we are inspiring a long-term and purposeful lifestyle change among our communities to stimulate personal and community hygiene as a tool for preventing person-to-person transmittable diseases. The campaign which is titled “Hygiene First – My New Habit” is an attempt to drive the conscious awakening of good hygiene habits among people and communities them to take responsibility for their personal and community hygiene. Maintaining good health and sustaining the beauty of our city all starts with you; we all can commit to good health and cleaner cities by practicing the simple steps of deliberately identifying new habits we need to form.

Watch her campaign below:

