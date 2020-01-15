Stephanie Linus Debuts New Haircut, and She’s Stunning!

Stephanie Linus has shared her first video of 2020, and she is wearing a new look!

The filmmaker-actress took to her Instagram to share a new video fo herself in which she spots a new low-cut–the first time most fans would ever see her without a full hair.

She said:

Hey Amazonians, Don’t overthink it. it’s 2020! I just wanted to try something new. its been a long time I saw my scalp! Growing my hair afresh… I cant wait to see the new growth. It’s quite liberating I must say! #Expressyourselfandbebold. What do you think? I know what you are going to say… Again???? My husband had fun cutting my hair’.

