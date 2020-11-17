Stephanie Coker’s Feisty Remote Loving Chunky Ari is a Year Old!

Stephanie Coker and her husband, Olumide Aderinokun are celebrating their daughter, Ariella’s first birthday.

Proud mum and TV personality, Coker took to her Instagram page to celebrate her daughter and finally unveil her face.

Posting a picture of the family decked in white and gold ensembles, Stephanie Coker who had earlier detailed her journey with infertility and her conception through IVF via her YouTube channel wrote;

“We prayed for this beautiful gift and were blessed with the most precious baby girl. Ariella Itemise Adunni is one today!!! @littlemissariella My feisty remote loving chunky Ari. Since conception you have given your father and I nothing but joy. We’re so grateful to God for your life”.

