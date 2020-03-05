Stephanie Coker Share Amazing Details About Her Pregnancy

Stephanie Coker has joined the list of powerful women who are shattering the stigma surrounding assisted reproductive technology.

The OAP took to her social media today to share details about her pregnancy, and this has stirred heartwarming reactions from folks, especially in a clime where religious norms often segregate women who conceive through In vitro fertilisation (IVF).

“My name is Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, I am a jetset mum, wife, TV host, entrepreneur and I conceived through IVF. Who are you?” said the TV host who welcomed her first child with her husband Olumide Aderinoku in November 2019.

She added: “#yourtruthisbeautiful #noshame”

Check out the post below: