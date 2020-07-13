Stephanie Coker Eulogises Mother-in-Law Following Her Death

Stephanie Coker is in mourning at the moment. Her mother-in-law just passed away on Sunday, July 12.

In a lengthy Instagram post celebrating the ‘matriarch’ of the Aderinokun family, the TV girl noted how loving and kind she was .

She stated that her MIL didn’t fit the stereotype and was beyond heartbroken by the event.

See post below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

