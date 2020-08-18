Stephanie Coker Celebrates Her ‘Most Selfless Being’ Husband on Occasion of His Birthday

Stephanie Coker is blowing her husband’s trumpet loud and clear.
The TV girl took to her Instagram page to pen a little love note to her dear Mr Olumide Aderinokun who is plus one today.
The mother of one begged to be indulged as she celebrates the most selfless being she has ever come across.
Stephanie Coker highlighted some of the sweet qualities of her man including, being a hardworker, supportive, non-judgemental, forgiving, open minded, among others.
Allow me to blow my husbands trumpet! This man right here, this man right here! Is the MOST selfless being. He is so understanding. He is so open minded, supportive, forgiving and non-judgmental. All these amazing attributes in just one man. We are truly blessed to have you. You work so hard so you can provide for others. There’s not one day that I don’t wake up hearing someone on the other line praying for you. May all our prayers over you be granted. So so blessed to have you. Happy birthday my love @daderinokun 😍🥰❤️🥳
Here’s to wishing the love of Stephanie Coker’s life a happy birthday.