Stephanie Coker Celebrates Her ‘Most Selfless Being’ Husband on Occasion of His Birthday

Stephanie Coker is blowing her husband’s trumpet loud and clear.

The TV girl took to her Instagram page to pen a little love note to her dear Mr Olumide Aderinokun who is plus one today.

The mother of one begged to be indulged as she celebrates the most selfless being she has ever come across.

Stephanie Coker highlighted some of the sweet qualities of her man including, being a hardworker, supportive, non-judgemental, forgiving, open minded, among others.

Here’s to wishing the love of Stephanie Coker’s life a happy birthday.

