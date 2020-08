It definitely was a yummy mummy edition as TV girl, Stephanie Coker decided to show off her dance moves in the company of her cousin, beauty blogger and fellow mum, Lola OJ.

The duo shared a video of themselves recreating the choreography of Adekunle Gold’s latest song, ‘AG Baby’ off his Something Different album.

Stephanie Coker and Lola OJ nailed the steps hence, we’re giving an ‘A’ for effort to our fave yummy mummy duo.

