Stephanie Coker Admits She’s Obsessed with Husband in Anniversary Message

Stephanie Coker and her real estate tycoon husband, Olumide Aderinokun are 4 years traditionally married today.

In her anniversary message, the media girl and mother of one disclosed that the past years just seem like she’s having fun with her best friend and not a marriage.

Stephanie Coker went on to note that everyone around her knows how obsessed she is by her husband and father of her 1-year-old daughter.

The ‘Hook Me Up Steph’ host revere that even after the passage of time, she gets excited whenever she sees her husband walk in through the doors.

Happy tradversary to the Aderinokuns

