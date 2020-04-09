Steph Curry’s Documentary to be Released Digitally Due to COVID-19

THR has confirmed that Jump Shot — the 79-minute documentary focused on Kenny Sailors, which was executive-produced by Steph Curry, is shooting for a digital distribution amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This is because the pandemic had caused theatres to be shuttered across the world.

The report continued that the documentary was produced by Curry’s Unanimous Media, and will be released digitally April 16-18 for $7.99 per download with 10 percent of the revenue distributed to COVID-19 relief efforts.

The report added:

The documentary features interviews with a host of basketball talent including Curry, Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki, Clark Kellogg, Bob Knight, Nancy Lieberman, Lou Carnesecca, Kiki Vandeweghe, and others. In a statement, Curry says how intrigued he was to learn of the origins of the shot, which is something that became second nature to his game when he first picked up a ball.

And speaking about this decision, Curry added: