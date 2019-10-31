Steph Curry Suffers Broken Hand During Basketball Game

Bleachers is reporting that Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry suffered a broken left hand during Wednesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

According to the outlet, the athlete will get an MRI to confirm the injury, however, the initial diagnosis is a broken second metacarpal.

This injury reportedly may affect Curry’s place in the game.

Per Bleachers:

“….injuries remain an issue for Curry at this stage in his career. He missed a handful of games to a number of knocks last season, including spraining his right ankle on several occasions and suffering a sprained left MCL late in the year. There’s little doubt that the wear and tear of a long NBA season—combined with five straight appearances in the NBA Finals—are taking their toll.

While Curry is out of action, Russell will likely assume point guard duties.”

See the video from the game below:

