Cape Town’s exciting Urban AfroPop and Hip Hop artist, Stepdaddy, joins forces with fellow Capetonian rapper, Dee Koala, on new single, Wrongo.

Stepdaddy brings his signature Afropop and trap infused sound and Dee Koala, who is also currently making waves in the Cape Town hip hop scene, matches his energy on the track.

Landing on Apple Music’s Hot Tracks, Wrongo is a track to look out for. Check it out on all platforms.

