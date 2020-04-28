Stella Damasus recently spoke about the earlier stage of her relationship with her husband Daniel Ademinokan during an Instagram Live with friends.

According to the actress, they abstained from sex because their pastor insisted that they must have no sexual contact, and this was important because, according to the actress, courtship was more important than consummating their relationship.

However, she added that she ‘felt pity’ for Ademinokan.

“That period for us was very very tough–I’m not going to lie. I felt so sorry for this man (her husband), because we were told specifically by our pastor at that time that under no circumstance must we have physical interaction,” she said.

Watch her below:

