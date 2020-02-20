Stella Damasus Slams Women Who Enjoy Flaunting Their Bodies

Stella Damasus has hopped on her Instagram to diss women who enjoy flaunting their bodies.

The actress posted a new photo of herself today with a caption that took shot at other women on the app. “I will say it again. You don’t have to be nude or vulgar in your appearance to be SEXY,” she wrote.

She continued, “The way you carry yourself even in A pair of Jeans and a sweat shirt can make heads turn. Your confidence can be SEXY. Your smile can be SEXY. Your voice can be SEXY. Even your eyes alone can make you SEXY. Don’t show it all or put everything out there to be called SEXY. You are enough dear.”

