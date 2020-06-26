Stella Damasus Celebrates Daughter Emerging High School Valedictorian

Stella Damasus is one proud mum and rightfully so.

The actress took to Instagram to celebrate her second daughter, Angelica who just graduated High school and emerged valedictorian.

The mother of two who has flooded her Instagram page with different pictures and posts of her dear daughter, revealed that the teenager also scored a scholarship to Columbia University.

In one of the posts dedicated to daughter dearest, Stella Damasus wrote;

“My beautiful daughter @angelicatooni graduated high school today. I am such a proud mum right now.

“She didn’t only get scholarship to @columbia she is also #valedictorian of the class of #2020.

Congratulations to the proud mum and her daughter.

