Stella Damasus Celebrates 16th Anniversary of Late Husband, Jaiye Aboderin’s Death

Stella Damasus is celebrating the 16th anniversary of the death of her late husband, Jaiyejeje Aboderin.

The actress took to her Instagram to remember the late singer and father of her two children who are now 21 and 18 years respectively.

Stella Damasus noted that Jaiye is not the kind of man one forgets and talking about him still brings a smile to her face.

Her eulogy read in part;

“JAY will never be forgotten. His legacy lives on. No matter where we go or who we become, he will always be on our hearts. Rest in peace Obim”.

